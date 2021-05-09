Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $137.97 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.50 and a 52-week high of $138.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.95 and a 200-day moving average of $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

