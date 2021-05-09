Cwm LLC Has $418,000 Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 106.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Moderna by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Moderna by 39.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Moderna by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.61.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $163.15 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.15 and a 200 day moving average of $134.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,639.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $591,790.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,453,182.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,731,720 shares of company stock valued at $838,205,524 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

