Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,456,000 after acquiring an additional 249,817 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,769,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,347,000 after acquiring an additional 95,736 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,585,000 after acquiring an additional 385,812 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,450,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,272,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,081,000 after acquiring an additional 179,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,943. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $178.77 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.18 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.72 and a 200 day moving average of $188.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

