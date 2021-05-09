Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Shares Sold by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWZ opened at $28.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

