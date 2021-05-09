iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 37.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,764 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.7% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 24,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 27,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $256.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.63. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.17 and a fifty-two week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

