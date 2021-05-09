US Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

US Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $388.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $253.97 and a 12-month high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.