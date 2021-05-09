Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Holdings Reduced by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CORT. FMR LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,959,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In related news, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $240,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,824.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,903. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

