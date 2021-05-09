St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 131 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 4,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 42.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.0% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 81,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $171.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

