Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 309 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 2.4% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,656 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,994 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,292 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $61.37 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

In related news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,149,324.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,264.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,153 shares of company stock worth $16,468,384. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

