Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of WesBanco worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth $208,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2,152.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at $19,645,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSBC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $39.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.14%.

In related news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $648,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,334.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $986,092 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.