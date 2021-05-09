Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $51,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 652.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after buying an additional 2,909,100 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Micron Technology by 368.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,250,000 after buying an additional 1,607,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $85.98 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.65.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

