Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.16% of Keysight Technologies worth $42,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS stock opened at $143.41 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

