Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 468 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000.

Shares of GMF stock opened at $133.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.15 and its 200-day moving average is $130.35. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $89.70 and a 52-week high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

