carVertical Price Tops $0.0021 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, carVertical has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $16.08 million and $442,710.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00086685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00067673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00105130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.92 or 0.00788032 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,254.18 or 0.09161910 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001696 BTC.

carVertical Coin Profile

carVertical (CV) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

carVertical Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

