Dether Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $353.00 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, Dether has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Dether has a market cap of $2.20 million and $353.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dether alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00086685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00067673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00105130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.92 or 0.00788032 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,254.18 or 0.09161910 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001696 BTC.

About Dether

DTH is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 coins. The official website for Dether is dether.io . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DTHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.