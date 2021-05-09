Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,041.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,043,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988,555 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,033,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,918.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 413,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after acquiring an additional 404,935 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 309,714 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,307,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 309,124 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $56.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.56. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $58.99.

