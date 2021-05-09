$49.35 Million in Sales Expected for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will announce $49.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.70 million to $53.00 million. STAAR Surgical reported sales of $35.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year sales of $216.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $265.45 million, with estimates ranging from $255.40 million to $275.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%.

STAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.40.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $13,797,000.00. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 144,838 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $17,710,790.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,064 shares of company stock worth $44,013,999. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,329,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 498,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 68.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STAA traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.79. 432,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,770. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.43. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $139.97. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.25 and a beta of 1.09.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

