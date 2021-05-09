Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 7.54%.

NYSE:PACK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.94. 144,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. Ranpak has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PACK. TheStreet raised Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sidoti began coverage on Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ranpak in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

