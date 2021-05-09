CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Issues Earnings Results

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 232.79% and a negative return on equity of 148.79%.

NASDAQ CLSK traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,447. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $653.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 5.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLSK shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

