Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $290,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Unilever were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 702.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 17,536 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,203,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 534.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of UL opened at $59.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

