CWM Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Hyman Charles D raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $2,835,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

VMC stock opened at $191.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.19 and a 200-day moving average of $157.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $192.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

