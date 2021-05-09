Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Harrington Investments INC’s Largest Position

Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 7.7% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $12,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.30 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.