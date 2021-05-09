Truadvice LLC Has $630,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Truadvice LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 105.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $85.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average of $71.16. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $85.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 588,797 shares of company stock valued at $44,310,483. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

