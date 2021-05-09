Truadvice LLC Makes New $3.07 Million Investment in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 134,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF makes up about 0.9% of Truadvice LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Truadvice LLC owned about 1.40% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 57,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.92. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

