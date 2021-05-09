Spinnaker Trust Sells 75 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 780 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11,600.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $327.58 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.27 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.01.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.78.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.