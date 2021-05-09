American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Lowered by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in American Water Works by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $152.77 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.50 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

