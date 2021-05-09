Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $234.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.57. The stock has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

