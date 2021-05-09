Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 769 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of HP by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,165,000 after purchasing an additional 647,277 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 62,215 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of HP by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 179,277 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $6,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

HPQ stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

