Digitex Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.98 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digitex has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. Digitex has a market capitalization of $10.98 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00085060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00067943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00105200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.68 or 0.00784853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.94 or 0.09048792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Digitex Profile

Digitex is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

