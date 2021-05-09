$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to report sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $926.00 million. EQT posted sales of $816.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%.

Several analysts have commented on EQT shares. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

EQT traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.69. 9,881,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,478,185. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in EQT by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 2,048.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

