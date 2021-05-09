D. Scott Neal Inc. Sells 94 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

D. Scott Neal Inc. reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 0.2% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

NYSE:IBM opened at $145.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

