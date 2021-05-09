D. Scott Neal Inc. Takes $16.90 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 243,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,897,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF makes up 7.6% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc. owned about 0.99% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHB stock opened at $75.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $75.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.99.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.