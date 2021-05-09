Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $508,000 Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 149,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $28.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

