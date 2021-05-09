Violich Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the first quarter valued at $442,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7,743.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 27,038.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 31,905 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $61.60 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

