Violich Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 213.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $104.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $60.84 and a one year high of $113.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.70.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

