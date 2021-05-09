Function X (FX) Trading 34.5% Lower Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $165.02 million and $2.87 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 34.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,378.01 or 1.00116966 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00049512 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011889 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.00 or 0.00228581 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000953 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003671 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
