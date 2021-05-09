Function X (FX) Trading 34.5% Lower Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $165.02 million and $2.87 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 34.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,378.01 or 1.00116966 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00049512 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011889 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.00 or 0.00228581 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 246,120,421 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

