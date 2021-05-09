Auto (AUTO) Hits Market Cap of $45.38 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Auto has a market cap of $45.38 million and approximately $11.46 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for $3,108.41 or 0.05423759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Auto has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Auto

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

