Cat Token Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges (CAT)

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 79.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, Cat Token has traded 211.3% higher against the dollar. Cat Token has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $954,925.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cat Token coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cat Token alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.91 or 0.00615778 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Cat Token Profile

Cat Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cat Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cat Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cat Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cat Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.