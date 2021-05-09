McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.3% during the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,960 shares of company stock valued at $55,041,604. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.70.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $562.32 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.27 and a 52-week high of $564.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

