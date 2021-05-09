Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Announces Earnings Results

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Axonics updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

AXNX traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.92. 755,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,718. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.48. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 0.02. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $3,179,573.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $4,361,462.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,589,987. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXNX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

