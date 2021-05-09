Analysts Anticipate Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will announce sales of $286.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $274.70 million to $297.30 million. Cantel Medical posted sales of $236.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Sidoti cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

Shares of CMD stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.18. The company had a trading volume of 194,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.47. Cantel Medical has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $89.76.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $453,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,743.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,861,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,139,000 after acquiring an additional 21,886 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,988,000 after acquiring an additional 290,184 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 902,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,183,000 after acquiring an additional 54,439 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cantel Medical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,537,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cantel Medical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 797,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

