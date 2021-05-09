American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $29,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $247.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.81 and its 200-day moving average is $229.84.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

