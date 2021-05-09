MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 8,154 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 823,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $70,718,000 after purchasing an additional 99,178 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 88,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 408,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 124,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $114.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a PE ratio of 148.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.