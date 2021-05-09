MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,056 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,261,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,882 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,214,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,031 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 681,560 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 85,927 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 287,817 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the period. 14.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Janis F. Kerns acquired 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $132,183.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at $259,470.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.16 per share, with a total value of $57,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,462.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADX stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 154,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,556. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

