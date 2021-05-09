Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases 365 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $217,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 133,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 118,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $92.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.73. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

