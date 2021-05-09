JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Announces Earnings Results

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded down $6.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,979,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,422. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.82. JFrog has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $95.20.

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $823,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,641,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,694,516.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $5,229,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581.

FROG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.30.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

