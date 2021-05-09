HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HCI Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 0.97%.

HCI stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $81.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.81 million, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

