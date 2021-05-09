Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $610 million-$620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $549.40 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $317.00 on Friday. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $100.19 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $405.59.

In related news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 565,515 shares of company stock worth $236,374,425. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.