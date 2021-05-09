MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Raised to $49.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $39.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.99.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $80,768,048.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,731.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,371,793 shares of company stock valued at $88,773,437. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,715,000 after purchasing an additional 284,483 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53,319 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $833,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

