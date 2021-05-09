Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Lowered to $116.00 at Morgan Stanley

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NBIX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.63.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $91.04 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.96. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $275,951.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,236.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,735 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

